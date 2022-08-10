FY2026 EPS Estimates for Ardelyx, Inc. Lowered by Analyst (NASDAQ:ARDX)

Ardelyx, Inc. (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) – Analysts at Wedbush decreased their FY2026 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ardelyx in a report issued on Friday, August 5th. Wedbush analyst L. Chico now expects that the biopharmaceutical company will post earnings of $0.29 per share for the year, down from their previous estimate of $0.35. Wedbush has a “Neutral” rating on the stock. The consensus estimate for Ardelyx’s current full-year earnings is ($0.72) per share.

Ardelyx (NASDAQ:ARDX – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.19). Ardelyx had a negative return on equity of 191.74% and a negative net margin of 2,594.88%. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.45) EPS.

Ardelyx Price Performance

Several other brokerages have also weighed in on ARDX. StockNews.com lowered Ardelyx from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday. Piper Sandler dropped their target price on Ardelyx from $4.00 to $3.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, May 18th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald lowered Ardelyx from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $1.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ardelyx currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $4.83.

Shares of ARDX stock opened at $0.88 on Monday. Ardelyx has a fifty-two week low of $0.49 and a fifty-two week high of $1.92. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $0.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $0.78. The firm has a market cap of $135.99 million, a P/E ratio of -0.78 and a beta of 1.84.

Institutional Trading of Ardelyx

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in ARDX. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Ardelyx in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Ardelyx in the 4th quarter worth approximately $200,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 223.1% in the 4th quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 871,850 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $959,000 after acquiring an additional 602,034 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 2,489.1% in the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 324,383 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $357,000 after acquiring an additional 311,854 shares during the period. Finally, Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. lifted its position in shares of Ardelyx by 18.8% in the 4th quarter. Pekin Hardy Strauss Inc. now owns 1,505,185 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,656,000 after acquiring an additional 237,722 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 32.35% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total transaction of $67,355.60. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 668,826 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Ardelyx news, insider Susan Rodriguez sold 43,920 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $28,548.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 289,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $188,235.45. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Michael Raab sold 103,624 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $0.65, for a total value of $67,355.60. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 668,826 shares in the company, valued at approximately $434,736.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 235,185 shares of company stock valued at $153,157. Insiders own 6.00% of the company’s stock.

Ardelyx Company Profile

Ardelyx, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes medicines to treat gastrointestinal and cardiorenal therapeutic areas in the United States and internationally. The company's lead product candidate is tenapanor, which has completed Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with irritable bowel syndrome with constipation, as well as in Phase III clinical trial to control serum phosphorus in adult patients with chronic kidney disease (CKD)on dialysis, or hyperphosphatemia.

