Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

DoorDash Trading Down 3.3 %

NYSE:DASH opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.18.

Get DoorDash alerts:

DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in DASH. Capital Research Global Investors raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 82.6% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,006,254 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,341,031,000 after purchasing an additional 4,074,501 shares during the last quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 199.4% during the first quarter. Hhlr Advisors LTD. now owns 3,881,700 shares of the company’s stock worth $454,896,000 after purchasing an additional 2,585,400 shares during the last quarter. Coatue Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 80.0% during the first quarter. Coatue Management LLC now owns 5,280,472 shares of the company’s stock worth $618,819,000 after purchasing an additional 2,347,602 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 18.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,862,889 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,507,402,000 after purchasing an additional 2,032,637 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dragoneer Investment Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of DoorDash by 121.2% during the first quarter. Dragoneer Investment Group LLC now owns 3,294,334 shares of the company’s stock worth $386,063,000 after purchasing an additional 1,805,124 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.64% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.

DoorDash Company Profile

(Get Rating)

DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for DoorDash Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for DoorDash and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.