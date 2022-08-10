Shona L. Brown Sells 1,250 Shares of DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH) Stock

DoorDash, Inc. (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) Director Shona L. Brown sold 1,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $80.95, for a total transaction of $101,187.50. Following the sale, the director now owns 88,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,166,341.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.
DoorDash Trading Down 3.3 %
NYSE:DASH opened at $73.03 on Wednesday. DoorDash, Inc. has a 12 month low of $56.67 and a 12 month high of $257.25. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.22 and a 200-day simple moving average of $85.78. The company has a market capitalization of $25.65 billion, a P/E ratio of -37.45 and a beta of 1.18.
DoorDash (NYSE:DASH – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.72) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.39) by ($0.33). DoorDash had a negative return on equity of 14.72% and a negative net margin of 12.16%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.30) earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 30.1% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that DoorDash, Inc. will post -1.64 EPS for the current year.
A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on DASH shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Raymond James started coverage on shares of DoorDash in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Susquehanna decreased their target price on shares of DoorDash from $145.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Mizuho reduced their price objective on DoorDash from $150.00 to $100.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Barclays upped their price objective on DoorDash from $80.00 to $90.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $136.62.
DoorDash, Inc operates a logistics platform that connects merchants, consumers, and dashers in the United States and internationally. It operates DoorDash marketplace, which provides an array of services that enable merchants to solve mission-critical challenges, such as customer acquisition, delivery, insights and analytics, merchandising, payment processing, and customer support; and offers DoorDash Drive, a white-label logistics service; DoorDash Storefront that enables merchants to offer consumers on-demand access to e-commerce.
