T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Reaches New 12-Month High at $146.00

T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Rating)’s share price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $146.00 and last traded at $145.60, with a volume of 14211 shares. The stock had previously closed at $144.56.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on the stock. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $190.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th. Cowen upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $179.00 to $187.00 in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Moffett Nathanson reduced their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US to $165.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Tigress Financial upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $185.00 to $195.00 in a report on Friday, June 24th. Finally, Benchmark upped their price objective on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $205.00 in a report on Thursday, April 28th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $168.68.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.85. The company has a market capitalization of $182.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 106.26, a P/E/G ratio of 2.25 and a beta of 0.48. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $135.77 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $129.10.

T-Mobile US ( NASDAQ:TMUS Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, July 27th. The Wireless communications provider reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41 by ($0.50). T-Mobile US had a net margin of 2.14% and a return on equity of 6.59%. The firm had revenue of $19.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.08 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was down 1.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 2.29 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in T-Mobile US by 0.8% during the second quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 9,053 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $1,218,000 after buying an additional 72 shares in the last quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 42.0% in the 2nd quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 257 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the period. Glassman Wealth Services increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 19.8% in the 1st quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 479 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $61,000 after purchasing an additional 79 shares during the period. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Dorsey & Whitney Trust CO LLC now owns 2,086 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $242,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Finally, Koshinski Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 48.5% in the 1st quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 245 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. 45.24% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to 108.7 million customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale markets. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, and tablets and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories.

