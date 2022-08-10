Euronav (NYSE:EURN) Sets New 52-Week High at $15.15

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN – Get Rating)’s stock price reached a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The stock traded as high as $15.15 and last traded at $15.05, with a volume of 12119 shares. The stock had previously closed at $14.47.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

EURN has been the subject of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Euronav in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $14.00 price objective for the company. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Euronav from $14.00 to $15.00 in a research note on Tuesday, July 19th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $14.00.

Euronav Price Performance

The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $3.13 billion, a PE ratio of -13.84 and a beta of 0.19. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $12.75 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.58.

Euronav Cuts Dividend

Euronav ( NYSE:EURN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 12th. The shipping company reported ($0.26) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.01. Euronav had a negative return on equity of 12.34% and a negative net margin of 46.72%. The business had revenue of $85.85 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $87.57 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Euronav NV will post 0.32 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 31st will be given a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 30th. This represents a $0.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.77%. Euronav’s payout ratio is -3.57%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in EURN. JPMorgan Chase & Co. purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $11,717,000. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of Euronav by 1,626.1% during the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 765,099 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $8,087,000 after purchasing an additional 720,774 shares in the last quarter. ING Groep NV purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the second quarter valued at about $8,511,000. Privium Fund Management UK Ltd purchased a new position in shares of Euronav during the first quarter valued at about $4,569,000. Finally, O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of Euronav by 606.5% during the fourth quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 512,151 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $4,543,000 after purchasing an additional 439,664 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 45.67% of the company’s stock.

Euronav Company Profile

Euronav NV, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the transportation and storage of crude oil worldwide. The company also offers floating, storage, and offloading (FSO) services. As of April 1, 2022, it owned and operated a fleet of 72 vessels, including 6 chartered-in vessels with an aggregate carrying capacity of approximately 18.5 million deadweight tons consisting of 41 very large crude carriers, 2 V-plus, 27 Suezmax vessels, and 2 FSO vessels.

