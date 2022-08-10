Signify Health (NYSE:SGFY) Shares Gap Up on Analyst Upgrade

Signify Health, Inc. (NYSE:SGFY – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday after Barclays raised their price target on the stock to $21.00. The stock had previously closed at $19.87, but opened at $23.19. Signify Health shares last traded at $22.51, with a volume of 64,850 shares trading hands.

SGFY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. Cowen raised their target price on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on shares of Signify Health from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Signify Health from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $19.00 to $16.00 in a research note on Monday, May 16th. Cowen raised their price target on shares of Signify Health from $14.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Monday. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Signify Health from a “d+” rating to a “c-” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $24.00.

Get Signify Health alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Signify Health

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $28,000. Manchester Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Signify Health during the first quarter worth $30,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. increased its stake in Signify Health by 293.9% in the first quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 2,198 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after purchasing an additional 1,640 shares in the last quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $42,000. Finally, Quantamental Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Signify Health in the first quarter valued at $185,000.

Signify Health Trading Up 2.0 %

Signify Health Company Profile

The company has a quick ratio of 4.82, a current ratio of 4.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.26 billion, a P/E ratio of -11.78 and a beta of 1.44. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.14 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $14.82.

(Get Rating)

Signify Health, Inc operates a healthcare platform that utilizes analytics, technology, and healthcare provider networks in the United States. The company operates through Home & Community Services and Episodes of Care Services segments. The Home & Community Services segment offers health evaluations performed within the patient's home or at a healthcare provider facility primarily to Medicare Advantage health plans; diagnostic screening and other ancillary services; and services to address healthcare concerns related to social determinants of health.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Signify Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Signify Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.