Cerevel Therapeutics (NASDAQ:CERE) Shares Gap Up to $33.47

Shares of Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CERE – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $33.47, but opened at $43.21. Cerevel Therapeutics shares last traded at $38.12, with a volume of 14,457 shares trading hands.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on CERE shares. Mizuho cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $30.00 to $27.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Cerevel Therapeutics from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $39.00.

Get Cerevel Therapeutics alerts:

Cerevel Therapeutics Stock Performance

The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $27.59 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.72. The company has a market cap of $5.91 billion, a P/E ratio of -20.93 and a beta of 2.09.

Insider Activity

Cerevel Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:CERE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The biotechnology company reported ($0.62) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.48) by ($0.14). During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.42) EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc. will post -2.16 EPS for the current year.

In other news, insider John Renger sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, July 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total transaction of $750,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 2,704 shares in the company, valued at $81,120. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 4.30% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cerevel Therapeutics

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $57,000. Swiss National Bank increased its position in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 95,600 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $3,099,000 after buying an additional 2,200 shares during the period. Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in shares of Cerevel Therapeutics during the fourth quarter worth $117,000. Paradigm Financial Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $413,000. Finally, Toronto Dominion Bank acquired a new stake in Cerevel Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth $1,234,000.

About Cerevel Therapeutics

(Get Rating)

Cerevel Therapeutics Holdings, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the development of various therapies for neuroscience diseases. It is developing emraclidine, a positive allosteric modulator (PAM) that is in phase 1b clinical trials for the treatment of schizophrenia; and Darigabat, a PAM, which is in Phase 2 proof-of-concept trial in patients with drug-resistant focal onset seizures in epilepsy or focal epilepsy, as well as in phase 1 trial to treat acute anxiety.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cerevel Therapeutics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.