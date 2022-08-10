W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $5.06. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 40,587 shares.

The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.

Several brokerages recently commented on WTI. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of WTI. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new stake in W&T Offshore during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $376,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 158.0% in the 4th quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 755,305 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $2,440,000 after acquiring an additional 462,563 shares in the last quarter. Royce & Associates LP acquired a new position in shares of W&T Offshore in the 4th quarter worth approximately $45,000. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 7.2% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 957,518 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $3,093,000 after acquiring an additional 64,202 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of W&T Offshore by 70.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 20,504 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $66,000 after acquiring an additional 8,480 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.85% of the company’s stock.

The company has a market cap of $788.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.

W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.

