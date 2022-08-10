W&T Offshore (NYSE:WTI) Shares Gap Up Following Earnings Beat

Shares of W&T Offshore, Inc. (NYSE:WTI – Get Rating) gapped up before the market opened on Monday following a better than expected earnings announcement. The stock had previously closed at $4.60, but opened at $5.06. W&T Offshore shares last traded at $5.25, with a volume of 40,587 shares.
The oil and gas company reported $1.32 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.37 by $0.95. The business had revenue of $273.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $228.22 million. W&T Offshore had a negative return on equity of 18.05% and a negative net margin of 6.93%. The company’s revenue was up 106.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.02 EPS.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Several brokerages recently commented on WTI. StockNews.com upgraded W&T Offshore from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on W&T Offshore to $8.40 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 27th.
W&T Offshore Trading Up 2.6 %
The company has a market cap of $788.00 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.77 and a beta of 2.28. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $5.31 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.99.
About W&T Offshore
W&T Offshore, Inc, an independent oil and natural gas producer, engages in the acquisition, exploration, and development of oil and natural gas properties in the Gulf of Mexico. The company sells crude oil, natural gas liquids, and natural gas. As of December 31, 2021, the company had working interests in 43 fields in federal and state waters; and under lease approximately 606,000 gross acres, including approximately 419,000 gross acres on the Gulf of Mexico Shelf, as well as approximately 187,000 gross acres in the Gulf of Mexico deepwater.
