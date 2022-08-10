Benson Hill (NYSE:BHIL) Shares Gap Up Following Strong Earnings

Benson Hill, Inc. (NYSE:BHIL – Get Rating) gapped up prior to trading on Monday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The stock had previously closed at $3.31, but opened at $3.59. Benson Hill shares last traded at $3.74, with a volume of 14,294 shares.
The company reported ($0.15) EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.23) by $0.08.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Benson Hill from $8.00 to $5.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 19th.
Benson Hill Stock Up 0.9 %
The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $3.13 and its 200 day simple moving average is $3.38. The company has a current ratio of 4.50, a quick ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26.
About Benson Hill
Benson Hill, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a food technology company that unlocks natural genetic diversity of plants. It operates in two segments, Ingredients and Fresh. The company offers CropOS, a technology platform, which uses artificial intelligence, data, and various advanced breeding techniques that combine data, plant, and food sciences to deliver crops optimized for food, ingredient, and feed products.
