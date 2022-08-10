Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.50. Gevo shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 64,448 shares.

Gevo Price Performance

The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.

Get Gevo alerts:

Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Trading of Gevo

In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $144,984.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,457.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other Gevo news, VP Geoffrey Thomas Jr. Williams sold 57,306 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.53, for a total transaction of $144,984.18. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 312,829 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $791,457.37. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, COO Christopher Michael Ryan sold 51,049 shares of Gevo stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.59, for a total transaction of $132,216.91. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 960,450 shares in the company, valued at $2,487,565.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders have sold 645,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,634,913. Insiders own 3.60% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.

About Gevo

(Get Rating)

Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.