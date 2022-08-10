Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO) Shares Gap Up to $3.26

Gevo, Inc. (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) shares gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.26, but opened at $3.50. Gevo shares last traded at $3.32, with a volume of 64,448 shares.
Gevo Price Performance
The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.78 and its 200-day moving average is $3.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 18.69 and a quick ratio of 18.54. The firm has a market capitalization of $677.89 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -10.50 and a beta of 3.29.
Gevo (NASDAQ:GEVO – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The energy company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of ($0.08). Gevo had a negative net margin of 7,625.77% and a negative return on equity of 11.70%. The business had revenue of $0.23 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $0.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned ($0.05) earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Gevo, Inc. will post -0.33 earnings per share for the current year.
Insider Buying and Selling
Institutional Trading of Gevo
Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Xponance Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $25,000. Aurora Private Wealth Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $35,000. Benjamin Edwards Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the fourth quarter worth $46,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $50,000. Finally, OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Gevo in the second quarter worth $55,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 40.15% of the company’s stock.
About Gevo
Gevo, Inc operates as a renewable fuels company. It operates through four segments: Gevo, Agri-Energy, Renewable Natural Gas, and Net-Zero. The company commercializes gasoline, jet fuel, and diesel fuel to achieve zero carbon emissions, and reduce greenhouse gas emissions with sustainable alternatives.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Gevo (GEVO)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Gevo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Gevo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.