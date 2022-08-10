Canoo (NYSE:GOEV) Shares Gap Up to $3.70

Canoo Inc. (NYSE:GOEV – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $3.70, but opened at $3.99. Canoo shares last traded at $3.83, with a volume of 48,345 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GOEV has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. HC Wainwright dropped their target price on Canoo from $15.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Roth Capital lowered Canoo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $7.00 to $3.50 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, R. F. Lafferty dropped their target price on Canoo from $17.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday.

Canoo Stock Performance

The stock has a market cap of $918.73 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.71 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $3.08 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $4.40.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Canoo ( NYSE:GOEV Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.53) by ($0.15). During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.50) earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Canoo Inc. will post -2.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Canoo news, major shareholder Global Holdings Ltd Dd sold 2,000,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $4.09, for a total transaction of $8,180,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 10,293,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $42,101,523.39. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,613,253 shares of company stock valued at $10,655,376 in the last 90 days. 21.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in GOEV. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of Canoo during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,743,000. Kalos Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 4.0% during the 4th quarter. Kalos Management Inc. now owns 77,740 shares of the company’s stock worth $653,000 after acquiring an additional 2,990 shares during the period. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 174.9% during the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 32,819 shares of the company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 20,880 shares during the period. ProShare Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 70.5% during the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 23,246 shares of the company’s stock worth $179,000 after acquiring an additional 9,612 shares during the period. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Canoo by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 31,324 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,000 after acquiring an additional 5,168 shares during the period. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Canoo Company Profile

Canoo Inc, a mobility technology company, designs, engineers, develops, and manufactures electric vehicles for commercial and consumer markets in the United States. The company offers lifestyle delivery vehicles, lifestyle vehicles, multi-purpose delivery vehicles, and pickups. It also provides multi-purpose platform architecture is a self-contained, fully functional rolling chassis design to support various range of vehicle weight and ride profiles.

