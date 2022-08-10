EVgo (NYSE:EVGO) Shares Gap Up to $9.35

EVgo, Inc. (NYSE:EVGO – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $9.35, but opened at $9.94. EVgo shares last traded at $9.95, with a volume of 17,875 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts recently commented on EVGO shares. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, July 7th. They set a “hold” rating and a $5.50 target price on the stock. Tudor Pickering began coverage on EVgo in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $16.00 target price on the stock. Capital One Financial upgraded EVgo from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. Citigroup cut their price target on EVgo from $11.00 to $10.00 in a report on Monday, May 16th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on EVgo in a report on Thursday, April 28th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $14.00 price target on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, EVgo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $13.94.

Get EVgo alerts:

EVgo Trading Down 4.7 %

The stock has a 50-day moving average of $7.94 and a 200 day moving average of $9.45.

Institutional Trading of EVgo

EVgo ( NYSE:EVGO Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 9th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.11) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $9.10 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.79 million. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 49.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that EVgo, Inc. will post -0.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Swiss National Bank purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $438,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of EVgo during the second quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth $61,000. Banque Pictet & Cie SA increased its position in EVgo by 13.3% in the second quarter. Banque Pictet & Cie SA now owns 2,801,200 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,835,000 after buying an additional 328,161 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Barber Financial Group Inc. purchased a new stake in EVgo in the second quarter worth $180,000. 9.91% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

EVgo Company Profile

(Get Rating)

EVgo, Inc owns and operates a direct current fast charging network in the United States. The company offers electricity directly to drivers, who access its publicly available networked chargers; original equipment manufacturer charging and related services; fleet and rideshare public charging services; and charging as a service and fleet dedicated charging services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for EVgo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for EVgo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.