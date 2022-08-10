Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK) Upgraded to Sell by StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Shake Shack (NYSE:SHAK – Get Rating) to a sell rating in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities analysts have also issued reports about the company. Cowen decreased their price target on Shake Shack from $52.00 to $48.00 and set a market perform rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 5th. Northcoast Research upgraded Shake Shack from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $70.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, May 16th. Raymond James upgraded Shake Shack from an underperform rating to a market perform rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Wedbush cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $83.00 to $75.00 in a research report on Friday, May 6th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on Shake Shack from $72.00 to $61.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Shake Shack currently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $66.39.

Shares of NYSE SHAK opened at $49.09 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.57 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $56.23. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $2.06 billion, a P/E ratio of -81.82 and a beta of 1.60. Shake Shack has a 1 year low of $37.72 and a 1 year high of $100.85.

In related news, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . In other Shake Shack news, Director Daniel Harris Meyer bought 21,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, July 11th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $39.58 per share, with a total value of $831,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 576,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,812,487.12. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Zach Koff sold 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $225,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 31,085 shares in the company, valued at $1,398,825. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 9.98% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of SHAK. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Shake Shack during the fourth quarter worth $444,000. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 8.8% in the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 34,281 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,474,000 after purchasing an additional 2,784 shares during the last quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $2,167,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Shake Shack in the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Shake Shack by 16.1% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 6,214 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 861 shares during the last quarter. 81.03% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shake Shack Inc owns, operates, and licenses Shake Shack restaurants (Shacks) in the United States and internationally. Its Shacks offers hamburgers, hot dogs, chicken, crinkle cut fries, shakes, frozen custard, beer, wine, and other products. As of December 29, 2021, it operated 369 Shacks, including 218 domestic company-operated Shacks, 25 domestic licensed Shacks, and 126 international licensed Shacks.

