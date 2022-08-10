ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Increased to $256.00 by Analysts at Canaccord Genuity Group

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Canaccord Genuity Group from $232.00 to $256.00 in a report published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts also recently issued reports on SWAV. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $201.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $245.00 to $278.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on ShockWave Medical from $176.00 to $255.00 and gave the company an overweight rating in a research report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, ShockWave Medical currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $249.57.

Shares of SWAV opened at $259.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a current ratio of 6.07. ShockWave Medical has a 52-week low of $113.36 and a 52-week high of $267.30. The company has a market cap of $9.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 337.16 and a beta of 1.24.

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $107.51 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total transaction of $833,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 74,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,529,981.64. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 7,400 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $177.32, for a total transaction of $1,312,168.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 142,926 shares in the company, valued at $25,343,638.32. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.28, for a total value of $833,120.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 74,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,529,981.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 36,112 shares of company stock worth $6,461,438 over the last 90 days. 3.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in SWAV. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after purchasing an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. bought a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the first quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the second quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

