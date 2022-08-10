10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG) Given New $55.00 Price Target at Cowen

10x Genomics (NASDAQ:TXG – Get Rating) had its price objective increased by Cowen from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TXG. Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating and a $55.00 price target for the company. Citigroup decreased their price target on shares of 10x Genomics from $100.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Tuesday. William Blair downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from an outperform rating to a market perform rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Bank of America downgraded shares of 10x Genomics from a neutral rating to an underperform rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group started coverage on shares of 10x Genomics in a research note on Monday, July 25th. They set a buy rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $69.25.

10x Genomics Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ TXG opened at $44.94 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $5.07 billion, a P/E ratio of -56.89 and a beta of 1.66. 10x Genomics has a 1 year low of $33.30 and a 1 year high of $191.15. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $42.74 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $59.53.

Insider Buying and Selling

10x Genomics ( NASDAQ:TXG Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.57) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by ($0.24). 10x Genomics had a negative return on equity of 11.10% and a negative net margin of 17.85%. The firm had revenue of $114.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $115.89 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.10) EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that 10x Genomics will post -1.22 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 968,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $47,239,516.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other 10x Genomics news, insider Benjamin J. Hindson sold 1,264 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total value of $61,632.64. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 187,538 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,144,352.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CEO Serge Saxonov sold 2,656 shares of 10x Genomics stock in a transaction on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.76, for a total transaction of $129,506.56. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 968,817 shares in the company, valued at $47,239,516.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,887 shares of company stock valued at $238,290 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 11.08% of the company’s stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On 10x Genomics

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of TXG. D1 Capital Partners L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of 10x Genomics during the fourth quarter valued at $239,081,000. Sands Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 92.4% during the first quarter. Sands Capital Management LLC now owns 3,201,394 shares of the company’s stock valued at $243,530,000 after buying an additional 1,537,427 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 14.2% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 9,156,992 shares of the company’s stock valued at $696,572,000 after buying an additional 1,138,358 shares during the last quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 8,378,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $379,148,000 after buying an additional 1,023,207 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARK Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of 10x Genomics by 27.5% during the first quarter. ARK Investment Management LLC now owns 3,391,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $257,979,000 after buying an additional 730,472 shares during the last quarter. 76.25% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

10x Genomics Company Profile

10x Genomics, Inc, a life science technology company, develops and sells instruments, consumables, and software for analyzing biological systems in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, China, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides chromium and chromium connect instruments, microfluidic chips, slides, reagents, and other consumables products.

Featured Stories

