Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB) Price Target Raised to $199.00 at Citigroup

Zai Lab (NASDAQ:ZLAB – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Citigroup from $193.00 to $199.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, SVB Leerink decreased their price objective on Zai Lab from $102.00 to $101.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 21st. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Zai Lab has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $119.00.

Zai Lab Trading Down 4.0 %

ZLAB stock opened at $45.21 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.43 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.70 and a beta of 1.06. Zai Lab has a twelve month low of $22.51 and a twelve month high of $155.70. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $40.29.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Zai Lab

Zai Lab ( NASDAQ:ZLAB Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.86) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.22) by $0.36. The business had revenue of $46.72 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.95 million. Zai Lab had a negative return on equity of 37.26% and a negative net margin of 324.08%. Research analysts predict that Zai Lab will post -4.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Shell Asset Management Co. lifted its holdings in shares of Zai Lab by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Shell Asset Management Co. now owns 20,962 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,317,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the period. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. BRITISH COLUMBIA INVESTMENT MANAGEMENT Corp now owns 31,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,999,000 after acquiring an additional 300 shares during the period. Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 35,870 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,578,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp lifted its holdings in Zai Lab by 2.4% in the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 22,578 shares of the company’s stock valued at $783,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the period. Finally, CWM LLC acquired a new stake in Zai Lab in the fourth quarter valued at $35,000. 72.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Zai Lab

Zai Lab Limited develops and commercializes therapies to treat oncology, autoimmune disorders, infectious diseases, and neuroscience primarily in Mainland China and Hong Kong. The company's commercial products include Zejula, a once-daily small-molecule poly polymerase 1/2 inhibitor; Optune, a device that delivers tumor treating fields; NUZYRA for acute bacterial skin and skin structure infections, and community acquired bacterial pneumonia; and Qinlock to treat gastrointestinal stromal tumors.

