Rhythm Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RYTM) Shares Gap Up to $20.24

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RYTM – Get Rating)’s share price gapped up prior to trading on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $20.24, but opened at $21.40. Rhythm Pharmaceuticals shares last traded at $23.12, with a volume of 7,257 shares changing hands.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on RYTM shares. Bank of America upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and upped their target price for the company from $8.00 to $20.00 in a report on Friday, August 5th. The Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 target price for the company in a report on Sunday. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $40.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Friday, June 17th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $25.00 to $37.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals from $8.00 to $16.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 3rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Rhythm Pharmaceuticals presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $28.44.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 7.2 %

The stock has a market cap of $1.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.49 and a beta of 2.52. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $8.07 and its two-hundred day moving average is $7.77.

In related news, CFO Hunter C. Smith sold 7,547 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $4.08, for a total transaction of $30,791.76. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 57,614 shares in the company, valued at approximately $235,065.12. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 3.80% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 554.5% in the 4th quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 3,050 shares during the period. Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $61,000. Arizona State Retirement System acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 2nd quarter worth $42,000. Exane Derivatives lifted its stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals by 29.8% in the 1st quarter. Exane Derivatives now owns 10,233 shares of the company’s stock worth $118,000 after acquiring an additional 2,347 shares during the period. Finally, Mirabella Financial Services LLP acquired a new stake in shares of Rhythm Pharmaceuticals in the 1st quarter worth $121,000.

Rhythm Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapeutics for the treatment of rare genetic diseases of obesity. The company's lead product candidate is IMCIVREE, a potent melanocortin-4 receptor for the treatment of pro-opiomelanocortin (POMC), proprotein convertase subtilisin/kexin type 1, leptin receptor (LEPR) deficiency obesity, and Bardet-Biedl and Alström syndrome.

