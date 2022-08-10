Mirati Therapeutics (NASDAQ:MRTX) Shares Gap Up to $86.56

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:MRTX – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $86.56, but opened at $90.99. Mirati Therapeutics shares last traded at $94.06, with a volume of 11,891 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MRTX shares. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $105.00 to $111.00 in a report on Tuesday, June 7th. Oppenheimer reduced their price target on Mirati Therapeutics to $85.00 in a report on Thursday, June 9th. StockNews.com upgraded Mirati Therapeutics to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, May 12th. JMP Securities boosted their price target on Mirati Therapeutics from $72.00 to $90.00 and gave the company a “market outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, Jonestrading reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Mirati Therapeutics in a research report on Saturday, June 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $129.54.

Mirati Therapeutics Stock Performance

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $63.54 and a 200 day moving average price of $75.34. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.56 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.93 and a beta of 1.00.

Insider Transactions at Mirati Therapeutics

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Mirati Therapeutics

In other news, EVP Jamie Christensen sold 624 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $63.54, for a total value of $39,648.96. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,804 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,515,526.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Insiders own 3.47% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Sector Gamma AS lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 0.4% in the 4th quarter. Sector Gamma AS now owns 26,106 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $3,829,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares in the last quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Gotham Asset Management LLC now owns 1,581 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $232,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares in the last quarter. Xponance Inc. lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 4.0% in the 4th quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 3,912 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $574,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 102.4% in the 1st quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 338 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Maryland State Retirement & Pension System lifted its position in Mirati Therapeutics by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 2,904 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $426,000 after acquiring an additional 182 shares in the last quarter.

About Mirati Therapeutics

Mirati Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage oncology company, develops product candidates to address the genetic and immunological promoters of cancer in the United States. The company develops MRTX849, a KRAS G12C inhibitor, which is in Phase 1/2 clinical trial for treating non-small cell lung (NSCL), colorectal, pancreatic, and other cancers; and Sitravatinib, an investigational spectrum-selective kinase inhibitor that is in Phase 3 clinical trial for the treatment of NSCL cancer, as well as a KRAS G12D inhibitor program, which is in preclinical development.

