Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM) Downgraded to “Underweight” at Wells Fargo & Company

Wells Fargo & Company lowered shares of Tandem Diabetes Care (NASDAQ:TNDM – Get Rating) from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report released on Tuesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has $49.00 price target on the medical device company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $82.00.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a market perform rating on shares of Tandem Diabetes Care in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $125.00 to $90.00 and set an outperform rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Citigroup decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $107.00 to $98.00 in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $142.00 to $130.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 5th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their price target on Tandem Diabetes Care from $120.00 to $80.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, August 4th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $103.36.

Shares of TNDM stock opened at $53.84 on Tuesday. Tandem Diabetes Care has a 1-year low of $52.08 and a 1-year high of $155.86. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $60.48 and its 200 day moving average is $88.63. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a P/E ratio of -244.73 and a beta of 0.80. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.00 and a quick ratio of 5.36.

In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . In related news, Director Kim D. Blickenstaff sold 10,762 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.91, for a total transaction of $999,897.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 205,190 shares in the company, valued at $19,064,202.90. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, COO David B. Berger sold 10,097 shares of Tandem Diabetes Care stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.02, for a total value of $656,506.94. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now owns 2,457 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $159,754.14. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . 2.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Pictet Asset Management SA grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 48.4% in the second quarter. Pictet Asset Management SA now owns 333,064 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $19,714,000 after purchasing an additional 108,671 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in Tandem Diabetes Care in the second quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Duality Advisers LP grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 1,186.5% in the second quarter. Duality Advisers LP now owns 48,461 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $2,868,000 after purchasing an additional 44,694 shares during the period. Walleye Capital LLC grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 64.3% in the second quarter. Walleye Capital LLC now owns 20,616 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,220,000 after purchasing an additional 8,071 shares during the period. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its holdings in Tandem Diabetes Care by 12.3% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 28,509 shares of the medical device company’s stock valued at $1,687,000 after purchasing an additional 3,119 shares during the period. 94.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Tandem Diabetes Care, Inc, a medical device company, designs, develops, and commercializes various products for people with insulin-dependent diabetes in the United States and internationally. The company's flagship product is the t:slim X2 insulin delivery system, a pump platform that comprises t:slim X2 pump, its 300-unit disposable insulin cartridge, and an infusion set.

