VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.
VBI Vaccines Stock Performance
NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.
VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.
About VBI Vaccines
VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.
