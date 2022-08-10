VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV) Price Target Lowered to $5.00 at Raymond James

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Raymond James from $6.00 to $5.00 in a research note published on Tuesday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the biopharmaceutical company’s stock.

VBI Vaccines Stock Performance

NASDAQ:VBIV opened at $1.00 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $0.85 and a 200-day simple moving average of $1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a current ratio of 3.31 and a quick ratio of 3.19. The firm has a market cap of $258.26 million, a PE ratio of -3.57 and a beta of 1.92. VBI Vaccines has a 1-year low of $0.64 and a 1-year high of $3.81.

Get VBI Vaccines alerts:

VBI Vaccines (NASDAQ:VBIV – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, May 9th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.08) earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.08). The business had revenue of $0.13 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $0.13 million. VBI Vaccines had a negative net margin of 16,087.72% and a negative return on equity of 48.77%. On average, equities analysts expect that VBI Vaccines will post -0.27 EPS for the current year.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On VBI Vaccines

About VBI Vaccines

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of VBIV. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in VBI Vaccines in the first quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 29.6% in the fourth quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 35,408 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $83,000 after purchasing an additional 8,081 shares during the period. Finally, ProShare Advisors LLC grew its holdings in VBI Vaccines by 72.5% in the fourth quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 41,173 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $97,000 after purchasing an additional 17,311 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 43.24% of the company’s stock.

(Get Rating)

VBI Vaccines Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops and sells vaccines for the treatment of infectious diseases and immuno-oncology. The company offers Sci-B-Vac, a prophylactic hepatitis B (HBV) vaccine. It also engages in the development of VBI-2601 (BRII-179), an immunotherapeutic candidate for the treatment of chronic HBV infection.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for VBI Vaccines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VBI Vaccines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.