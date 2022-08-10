Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT) Given New $48.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Viasat (NASDAQ:VSAT – Get Rating) had its target price trimmed by Raymond James from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the communications equipment provider’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently weighed in on VSAT. TheStreet cut shares of Viasat from a c rating to a d rating in a report on Wednesday, May 25th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $49.00 to $34.00 and set an equal weight rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 1st. B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $145.00 to $100.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on shares of Viasat from $58.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered shares of Viasat from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report on Friday, May 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Viasat presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $56.50.

Get Viasat alerts:

Viasat Stock Up 7.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VSAT opened at $37.30 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.82 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -177.62 and a beta of 1.24. Viasat has a 1-year low of $25.38 and a 1-year high of $68.76. The company’s fifty day moving average is $31.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $39.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.50.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Viasat

Viasat ( NASDAQ:VSAT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 25th. The communications equipment provider reported ($0.39) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.06) by ($0.33). The business had revenue of $701.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $724.40 million. Viasat had a negative return on equity of 0.58% and a negative net margin of 0.56%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 17.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.11 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Viasat will post -0.52 EPS for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of VSAT. Meeder Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $26,000. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in Viasat in the 4th quarter valued at about $38,000. San Luis Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $43,000. Pinebridge Investments L.P. bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $69,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Viasat in the 1st quarter valued at about $85,000. Institutional investors own 83.19% of the company’s stock.

About Viasat

(Get Rating)

Viasat, Inc provides broadband and communications products and services worldwide. The company's Satellite Services segment offers satellite-based fixed broadband services, including broadband internet access and voice over internet protocol services to consumers and businesses; in-flight entertainment and aviation software services to commercial airlines; community internet services; mobile broadband services, including satellite-based internet services to energy offshore vessels, cruise ships, consumer ferries, and yachts; and energy services, which include ultra-secure solutions IP connectivity, bandwidth-optimized over-the-top applications, industrial internet-of-things big data enablement, and industry-leading machine learning analytics.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Viasat Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Viasat and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.