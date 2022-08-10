TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.

TASK opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.33 by $0.05. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The firm had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $242.09 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that TaskUs will post 0.71 earnings per share for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

