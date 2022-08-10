TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Given New $23.00 Price Target at Citigroup

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its target price cut by Citigroup from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports.
A number of other research firms have also weighed in on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 20th. BTIG Research reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Robert W. Baird reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $50.00 to $34.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $37.78.
TaskUs Trading Down 24.3 %
TASK opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a fifty-two week low of $14.38 and a fifty-two week high of $85.49. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.98 and a quick ratio of 1.98. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a PEG ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $19.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.01.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Summit Partners Public Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $14,242,000. Blair William & Co. IL lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 40.8% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 69,835 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,768,000 after acquiring an additional 20,235 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 327.4% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 16,811 shares of the company’s stock valued at $907,000 after acquiring an additional 12,878 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of TaskUs during the 4th quarter valued at $424,000. Finally, Atika Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of TaskUs by 305.7% during the 4th quarter. Atika Capital Management LLC now owns 391,589 shares of the company’s stock valued at $21,130,000 after acquiring an additional 295,070 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.08% of the company’s stock.
About TaskUs
TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.
