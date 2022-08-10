TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK) Price Target Lowered to $24.00 at Robert W. Baird

TaskUs (NASDAQ:TASK – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by Robert W. Baird from $34.00 to $24.00 in a research note published on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on TASK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $41.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Wednesday, July 20th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $35.00 to $28.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. BTIG Research lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $60.00 to $45.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $37.00 to $20.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, July 14th. Finally, Citigroup lowered their target price on shares of TaskUs from $28.00 to $23.00 in a research note on Tuesday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $37.78.

TaskUs Stock Performance

Shares of TASK stock opened at $17.73 on Tuesday. TaskUs has a one year low of $14.38 and a one year high of $85.49. The company’s 50-day moving average is $19.42 and its 200 day moving average is $27.01. The company has a market capitalization of $1.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -23.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.49 and a beta of 3.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a current ratio of 1.98.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On TaskUs

TaskUs ( NASDAQ:TASK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. TaskUs had a negative net margin of 7.51% and a positive return on equity of 19.14%. The company had revenue of $246.46 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $242.09 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.27 EPS. TaskUs’s revenue for the quarter was up 36.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that TaskUs will post 0.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in TASK. Fifth Third Bancorp bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $30,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $42,000. Icapital Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $55,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 1st quarter worth approximately $108,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of TaskUs in the 4th quarter worth approximately $122,000. Institutional investors own 76.08% of the company’s stock.

TaskUs Company Profile

TaskUs, Inc provides digital outsourcing services for companies worldwide. It offers digital customer experience that consists of omni-channel customer care services primarily delivered through digital channels; and other solutions, including customer care services for new product or market launches, trust and safety solutions, and customer acquisition solutions.

