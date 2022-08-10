Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX) Given New $35.00 Price Target at Evercore ISI

Travere Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TVTX – Get Rating) had its price objective cut by Evercore ISI to $35.00 in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. SVB Leerink boosted their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Friday, August 5th. HC Wainwright reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research report on Monday. Barclays reduced their target price on Travere Therapeutics to $37.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Piper Sandler upped their price objective on Travere Therapeutics from $40.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, Canaccord Genuity Group reiterated a buy rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of Travere Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, July 14th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Travere Therapeutics has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $40.57.

Travere Therapeutics stock opened at $27.90 on Tuesday. Travere Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $13.75 and a 52 week high of $31.65. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $24.35 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.47. The company has a quick ratio of 4.65, a current ratio of 4.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.39. The stock has a market cap of $1.77 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.58 and a beta of 0.62.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TVTX. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 2.6% in the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 18,639 shares of the company’s stock valued at $452,000 after acquiring an additional 480 shares during the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 97,770 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,035,000 after acquiring an additional 529 shares during the last quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 1st quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 11,332 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 965 shares during the last quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 5.3% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 21,523 shares of the company’s stock valued at $669,000 after acquiring an additional 1,085 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Travere Therapeutics by 13.4% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 10,362 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after acquiring an additional 1,224 shares during the last quarter.

Travere Therapeutics, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, commercialization, and delivering of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola and Thiola EC, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of homozygous cystinuria.

