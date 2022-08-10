Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.
Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.
Tripadvisor Price Performance
TRIP stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.
Institutional Inflows and Outflows
Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.
About Tripadvisor
TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.
