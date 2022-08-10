Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP) Price Target Increased to $22.00 by Analysts at Barclays

Tripadvisor (NASDAQ:TRIP – Get Rating) had its price objective hoisted by Barclays to $22.00 in a research report released on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on TRIP. Ascendiant Capital Markets set a $36.00 price objective on Tripadvisor in a report on Monday, June 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $23.00 to $15.00 and set an underweight rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. UBS Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $28.00 to $20.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, August 1st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $57.00 to $44.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, June 23rd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group cut their target price on Tripadvisor from $30.00 to $28.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Monday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $28.78.

Get Tripadvisor alerts:

Tripadvisor Price Performance

TRIP stock opened at $24.95 on Tuesday. Tripadvisor has a 52-week low of $16.87 and a 52-week high of $39.04. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $19.95 and its 200-day simple moving average is $23.70. The company has a quick ratio of 2.04, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -108.48, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.43.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Tripadvisor ( NASDAQ:TRIP Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The travel company reported $0.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.27 by $0.10. Tripadvisor had a negative return on equity of 3.27% and a negative net margin of 2.53%. The business had revenue of $417.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $391.82 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.26) earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 77.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts expect that Tripadvisor will post 0.36 EPS for the current year.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Exane Derivatives purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the first quarter valued at about $26,000. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. raised its position in Tripadvisor by 44.3% in the first quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,745 shares of the travel company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 536 shares during the period. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp purchased a new position in Tripadvisor in the second quarter valued at about $37,000. Venture Visionary Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Tripadvisor during the second quarter worth about $39,000. Finally, Endurance Wealth Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Tripadvisor by 3,000.0% during the second quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the travel company’s stock worth $55,000 after acquiring an additional 3,000 shares during the last quarter. 82.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Tripadvisor

(Get Rating)

TripAdvisor, Inc operates as an online travel company. It operates in two segments, Hotels, Media & Platform; and Experiences & Dining. The company operates TripAdvisor-branded websites, including tripadvisor.com in the United States; and localized versions of the website in 40 markets and 20 languages.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Tripadvisor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tripadvisor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.