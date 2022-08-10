ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV) Price Target Raised to $278.00 at Piper Sandler

ShockWave Medical (NASDAQ:SWAV – Get Rating) had its target price lifted by Piper Sandler from $245.00 to $278.00 in a report released on Tuesday morning, The Fly reports. Piper Sandler currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on SWAV. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on ShockWave Medical from $180.00 to $201.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research note on Friday, July 15th. Canaccord Genuity Group cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $221.00 to $190.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on ShockWave Medical from $235.00 to $176.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $249.57.

Get ShockWave Medical alerts:

ShockWave Medical Trading Up 17.1 %

Shares of NASDAQ SWAV opened at $259.61 on Tuesday. ShockWave Medical has a one year low of $113.36 and a one year high of $267.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.29 billion, a PE ratio of 337.16 and a beta of 1.24. The company has a current ratio of 6.07, a quick ratio of 5.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $195.60 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $178.40.

Insider Activity at ShockWave Medical

ShockWave Medical ( NASDAQ:SWAV Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 8th. The company reported $0.68 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.43 by $0.25. ShockWave Medical had a return on equity of 12.36% and a net margin of 9.70%. The firm had revenue of $120.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $107.51 million. During the same period last year, the company posted ($0.01) EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 115.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, analysts predict that ShockWave Medical will post 2.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, CEO Douglas Evan Godshall sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $750,000.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 142,926 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $21,438,900. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Isaac Zacharias sold 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $198.00, for a total value of $792,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 78,563 shares in the company, valued at $15,555,474. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 36,112 shares of company stock valued at $6,461,438. Corporate insiders own 3.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of ShockWave Medical

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 104.9% in the 4th quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 166 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after buying an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 219.7% in the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 195 shares of the company’s stock valued at $37,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. AdvisorShares Investments LLC acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. PenderFund Capital Management Ltd. acquired a new stake in ShockWave Medical in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its holdings in ShockWave Medical by 3,666.7% in the 2nd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $43,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.06% of the company’s stock.

About ShockWave Medical

(Get Rating)

ShockWave Medical, Inc, a medical device company, engages in developing and commercializing intravascular lithotripsy technology for the treatment of calcified plaque in patients with peripheral vascular, coronary vascular, and heart valve diseases worldwide. The company offers M5 catheters for treating above-the-knee peripheral artery disease (PAD); C2 catheters for treating coronary artery disease; and S4 catheters for treating below-the-knee PAD.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for ShockWave Medical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for ShockWave Medical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.