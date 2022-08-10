John Kober Sells 2,153 Shares of MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI) Stock

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:MTSI – Get Rating) CFO John Kober sold 2,153 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.80, for a total transaction of $130,902.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 75,318 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,579,334.40. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink.

John Kober also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, John Kober sold 4,182 shares of MACOM Technology Solutions stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.74, for a total transaction of $220,558.68.

Shares of NASDAQ MTSI opened at $57.97 on Wednesday. MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $42.85 and a fifty-two week high of $80.30. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.93 and its 200 day simple moving average is $54.48. The company has a quick ratio of 6.46, a current ratio of 7.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. The stock has a market cap of $4.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.94, a P/E/G ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 2.03.

MACOM Technology Solutions ( NASDAQ:MTSI Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 28th. The semiconductor company reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.57 by $0.02. MACOM Technology Solutions had a net margin of 33.38% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business had revenue of $172.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $170.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.44 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 12.9% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc. will post 2.26 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have commented on MTSI. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $85.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Needham & Company LLC lifted their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $57.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $75.00 to $65.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, July 25th. Jefferies Financial Group raised shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, April 29th. Finally, Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of MACOM Technology Solutions from $95.00 to $70.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 14th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, MACOM Technology Solutions currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $70.64.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $37,000. Markel Corp raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 16.9% in the second quarter. Markel Corp now owns 69,000 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $3,181,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 4.1% in the second quarter. TimesSquare Capital Management LLC now owns 897,010 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $41,352,000 after acquiring an additional 35,485 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in MACOM Technology Solutions by 7.2% in the second quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 40,933 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,887,000 after acquiring an additional 2,752 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aigen Investment Management LP bought a new stake in MACOM Technology Solutions in the second quarter worth about $249,000. 97.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

MACOM Technology Solutions Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs and manufactures analog semiconductor solutions for use in wireless and wireline applications across the radio frequency (RF), microwave, millimeter wave, and lightwave spectrum in the United States, China, the Asia Pacific, and internationally.

