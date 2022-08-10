Jonathan R. Scott Sells 5,000 Shares of First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK) Stock

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) Director Jonathan R. Scott sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.66, for a total value of $203,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 6,001 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $244,000.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

First Interstate BancSystem Stock Performance

First Interstate BancSystem stock opened at $40.24 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a current ratio of 0.71. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $38.49 and a two-hundred day moving average of $37.33. The company has a market capitalization of $4.41 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 22.11 and a beta of 0.96. First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $32.40 and a fifty-two week high of $45.91.

First Interstate BancSystem (NASDAQ:FIBK – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.59 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.75 by ($0.16). The company had revenue of $288.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $271.40 million. First Interstate BancSystem had a return on equity of 9.11% and a net margin of 14.78%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.69 EPS. On average, analysts anticipate that First Interstate BancSystem, Inc. will post 3.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

First Interstate BancSystem Announces Dividend

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 19th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 9th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 8th. First Interstate BancSystem’s payout ratio is 90.11%.

FIBK has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. Janney Montgomery Scott raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $45.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com raised First Interstate BancSystem from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, July 28th. Finally, TheStreet cut First Interstate BancSystem from a “b” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, First Interstate BancSystem has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.00.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On First Interstate BancSystem

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of FIBK. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its position in First Interstate BancSystem by 3,738.9% during the first quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 691 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 673 shares in the last quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of First Interstate BancSystem in the first quarter valued at $30,000. UMB Bank N A MO grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 567.4% in the first quarter. UMB Bank N A MO now owns 941 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 800 shares during the period. CWM LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 48.0% in the second quarter. CWM LLC now owns 944 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 306 shares during the period. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of First Interstate BancSystem by 1,085.9% in the first quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 2,099 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $77,000 after purchasing an additional 1,922 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 69.42% of the company’s stock.

First Interstate BancSystem Company Profile

First Interstate BancSystem, Inc operates as the bank holding company for First Interstate Bank that provides range of banking products and services in the United States. It offers various traditional depository products, including checking, savings, and time deposits; and repurchase agreements primarily for commercial and municipal depositors.

