Scott B. Flaherty Sells 3,292 Shares of Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC) Stock

Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) CFO Scott B. Flaherty sold 3,292 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.02, for a total transaction of $131,745.84. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 82,239 shares in the company, valued at $3,291,204.78. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Willis Lease Finance Price Performance

NASDAQ WLFC opened at $39.54 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.74, a quick ratio of 2.07 and a current ratio of 2.85. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $37.72 and its 200-day moving average price is $34.97. Willis Lease Finance Co. has a 52-week low of $30.22 and a 52-week high of $43.38. The company has a market cap of $242.97 million, a PE ratio of -16.27 and a beta of 1.08.

Willis Lease Finance (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The transportation company reported ($3.70) earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $68.82 million during the quarter. Willis Lease Finance had a negative net margin of 3.63% and a negative return on equity of 2.86%.

Separately, StockNews.com upgraded shares of Willis Lease Finance from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Willis Lease Finance stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Willis Lease Finance Co. (NASDAQ:WLFC – Get Rating) by 29.3% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,629 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,955 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.13% of Willis Lease Finance worth $278,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. Institutional investors own 94.07% of the company’s stock.

About Willis Lease Finance

Willis Lease Finance Corporation operates as a lessor and servicer of commercial aircraft and aircraft engines worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Leasing and Related Operations, and Spare Parts Sales. The Leasing and Related Operations segment engages in acquiring and leasing commercial aircraft, aircraft engines, and other aircraft equipment, as well as the purchase and resale of commercial aircraft engines and other aircraft equipment, and other related businesses.

