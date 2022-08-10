Douglas E. Brooks Buys 1,000 Shares of Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD) Stock

Chord Energy Co. (NASDAQ:CHRD – Get Rating) Director Douglas E. Brooks purchased 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $123.00 per share, with a total value of $123,000.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 20,985 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,581,155. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

Chord Energy Trading Up 0.8 %

Chord Energy stock opened at $127.01 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.89 and a quick ratio of 0.86. Chord Energy Co. has a 52-week low of $79.31 and a 52-week high of $181.34. The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 2.87 and a beta of 1.73.

Chord Energy Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 30th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, August 16th will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. This is a positive change from Chord Energy’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.59. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.94%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 15th. Chord Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 5.29%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Chord Energy Company Profile

A number of research analysts have recently commented on CHRD shares. Piper Sandler cut their price target on Chord Energy from $225.00 to $215.00 in a report on Friday, July 22nd. Wells Fargo & Company upped their target price on Chord Energy from $157.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on Chord Energy in a research note on Monday. They issued a “buy” rating and a $150.00 target price for the company.

Chord Energy Corporation operates as an independent exploration and production company. It acquires, exploits, develops, and explores for crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids in the Williston Basin. The company was founded in 2007 and is headquartered in Houston, Texas.

