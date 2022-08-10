Theodore Blegen Sells 848 Shares of Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR) Stock

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:MPWR – Get Rating) CFO Theodore Blegen sold 848 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $522.38, for a total value of $442,978.24. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 128,195 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $66,966,504.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Theodore Blegen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, July 1st, Theodore Blegen sold 950 shares of Monolithic Power Systems stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $361.58, for a total transaction of $343,501.00.

Monolithic Power Systems Stock Performance

Shares of MPWR stock opened at $511.06 on Wednesday. Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $348.02 and a 52 week high of $580.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $429.68 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $429.44. The company has a market capitalization of $23.84 billion, a P/E ratio of 73.32, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.22 and a beta of 1.10.

Monolithic Power Systems Announces Dividend

Monolithic Power Systems ( NASDAQ:MPWR Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, August 1st. The semiconductor company reported $3.25 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.94 by $0.31. The business had revenue of $461.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $430.59 million. Monolithic Power Systems had a net margin of 22.40% and a return on equity of 26.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.17 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Monolithic Power Systems, Inc. will post 9.59 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were given a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.59%. Monolithic Power Systems’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.04%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Monolithic Power Systems

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MPWR. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp grew its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% during the 2nd quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp now owns 33,558 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $12,888,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares in the last quarter. Swiss National Bank grew its position in Monolithic Power Systems by 1.1% in the second quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 191,689 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $73,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,100 shares in the last quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC increased its stake in Monolithic Power Systems by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter. Verus Capital Partners LLC now owns 710 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $273,000 after buying an additional 45 shares during the last quarter. Walleye Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Monolithic Power Systems in the 2nd quarter valued at $895,000. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Monolithic Power Systems by 25.3% during the 2nd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 3,752 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $1,441,000 after buying an additional 757 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.02% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MPWR shares. Cowen lifted their target price on Monolithic Power Systems from $550.00 to $600.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Monolithic Power Systems from $457.00 to $530.00 in a report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Needham & Company LLC raised their target price on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Raymond James dropped their price target on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $600.00 to $570.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. Finally, Oppenheimer raised their price objective on shares of Monolithic Power Systems from $500.00 to $550.00 in a research note on Tuesday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Monolithic Power Systems has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $569.70.

About Monolithic Power Systems

Monolithic Power Systems, Inc engages in the design, development, marketing, and sale of semiconductor-based power electronics solutions for the computing and storage, automotive, industrial, communications, and consumer markets. The company provides direct current (DC) to DC integrated circuits (ICs) that are used to convert and control voltages of various electronic systems, such as portable electronic devices, wireless LAN access points, computers and notebooks, monitors, infotainment applications, and medical equipment.

