Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX) Director Sells $140,613.83 in Stock

Cardlytics, Inc. (NASDAQ:CDLX – Get Rating) Director Scott D. Grimes sold 9,257 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $15.19, for a total value of $140,613.83. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 238,594 shares in the company, valued at $3,624,242.86. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website.

Cardlytics Stock Performance

CDLX opened at $15.10 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $496.70 million, a PE ratio of -3.31 and a beta of 2.10. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.17 and a 200-day simple moving average of $39.12. Cardlytics, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $11.95 and a fifty-two week high of $99.47.

Get Cardlytics alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research firms recently commented on CDLX. Bank of America cut Cardlytics from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $14.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Craig Hallum cut Cardlytics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $50.00 to $20.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 12th. Wells Fargo & Company lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $15.00 to $14.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $47.00 to $35.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC lowered their price target on Cardlytics from $24.00 to $19.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, August 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $20.40.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Cardlytics

About Cardlytics

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CDLX. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in shares of Cardlytics during the 2nd quarter worth $8,621,000. Jennison Associates LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 194.7% in the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 569,924 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,666,000 after buying an additional 376,539 shares during the period. Brightlight Capital Management LP boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 36.3% in the fourth quarter. Brightlight Capital Management LP now owns 546,131 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,094,000 after buying an additional 145,586 shares during the period. Baillie Gifford & Co. boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 15.1% in the first quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 1,056,208 shares of the company’s stock worth $58,071,000 after buying an additional 138,332 shares during the period. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its position in shares of Cardlytics by 819.9% in the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 154,867 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,235,000 after buying an additional 138,032 shares during the period. 97.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

Cardlytics, Inc operates an advertising platform in the United States and the United Kingdom. It offers Cardlytics platform, a proprietary native bank advertising channel that enables marketers to reach customers through their network of financial institution partners through digital channels, such as online, mobile applications, email, and various real-time notifications; and Bridg platform, a customer data platform which utilizes point-of-sale data and enables marketers to perform analytics and targeted loyalty marketing, as well as measure the impact of their marketing.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Cardlytics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cardlytics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.