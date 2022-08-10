Donald A. Bergstrom Sells 8,000 Shares of Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY) Stock

Relay Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RLAY – Get Rating) insider Donald A. Bergstrom sold 8,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.00, for a total value of $160,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 89,659 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,793,180. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link.

RLAY stock opened at $18.70 on Wednesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.04 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.30 and a beta of 1.48. The business’s 50-day moving average is $18.33 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.92. Relay Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1 year low of $12.65 and a 1 year high of $38.15.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Relay Therapeutics by 23.3% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 528,018 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,216,000 after purchasing an additional 99,696 shares in the last quarter. Casdin Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 5.1% in the 4th quarter. Casdin Capital LLC now owns 3,857,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $118,456,000 after acquiring an additional 188,679 shares during the last quarter. Bellevue Group AG increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Bellevue Group AG now owns 4,105,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $126,094,000 after acquiring an additional 350,000 shares during the last quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 17.0% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Managers LLC now owns 25,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $781,000 after acquiring an additional 3,702 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baillie Gifford & Co. increased its holdings in shares of Relay Therapeutics by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 244,277 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,311,000 after acquiring an additional 19,236 shares during the last quarter.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. JMP Securities dropped their target price on Relay Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Relay Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, June 6th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $13.00 price target on the stock. HC Wainwright decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $47.00 to $46.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price target on Relay Therapeutics from $49.00 to $42.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $39.57.

Relay Therapeutics, Inc operates as a clinical-stage precision medicines company. It engages in transforming the drug discovery process with an initial focus on enhancing small molecule therapeutic discovery in targeted oncology and genetic disease indications. The company's lead product candidates include RLY-4008, an oral small molecule inhibitor of fibroblast growth factor receptor 2 (FGFR2), which is in a first-in-human clinical trial for patients with advanced or metastatic FGFR2-altered solid tumors; RLY-2608, a lead mutant-PI3Ka inhibitor program that targets phosphoinostide 3 kinase alpha; and RLY-1971, an oral small molecule inhibitor of protein tyrosine phosphatase Src homology region 2 domain-containing phosphatase-2 that is in Phase 1 trial in patients with advanced solid tumors.

