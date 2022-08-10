Benjamin Kornitzer Sells 8,094 Shares of agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL) Stock

agilon health, inc. (NYSE:AGL – Get Rating) insider Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.09, for a total value of $211,172.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 10,853 shares in the company, valued at $283,154.77. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website.

Benjamin Kornitzer also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, July 18th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.57, for a total value of $215,057.58.

On Friday, July 15th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 8,094 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.25, for a total value of $212,467.50.

On Friday, July 1st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.88, for a total value of $118,064.48.

On Tuesday, July 5th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 41,187 shares of agilon health stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.96, for a total value of $945,653.52.

On Wednesday, June 22nd, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.88, for a total value of $107,272.48.

On Thursday, June 9th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $20.90, for a total value of $112,776.40.

On Friday, May 27th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.58, for a total value of $105,653.68.

On Tuesday, May 31st, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.77, for a total value of $106,678.92.

On Tuesday, May 10th, Benjamin Kornitzer sold 5,396 shares of agilon health stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $16.47, for a total value of $88,872.12.

agilon health Stock Down 2.7 %

Shares of NYSE:AGL opened at $26.35 on Wednesday. agilon health, inc. has a 1 year low of $14.36 and a 1 year high of $38.47. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $23.16 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.34. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.72 billion, a PE ratio of -94.10 and a beta of 1.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a current ratio of 2.65 and a quick ratio of 2.65.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

agilon health ( NYSE:AGL Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.04) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.02) by ($0.02). agilon health had a negative net margin of 4.99% and a negative return on equity of 9.80%. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted ($0.06) EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that agilon health, inc. will post -0.11 EPS for the current year.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of agilon health by 1.3% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 36,322,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $920,773,000 after buying an additional 456,437 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 11.0% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 18,578,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $470,953,000 after acquiring an additional 1,834,890 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.4% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 13,235,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,522,000 after acquiring an additional 177,239 shares in the last quarter. Capital Research Global Investors raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 18.4% during the first quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,867,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $250,151,000 after acquiring an additional 1,536,506 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rock Springs Capital Management LP raised its stake in shares of agilon health by 1.9% during the first quarter. Rock Springs Capital Management LP now owns 7,640,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $193,674,000 after acquiring an additional 145,000 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.24% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the company. Guggenheim decreased their price target on agilon health from $32.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 10th. BTIG Research began coverage on agilon health in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised their price objective on agilon health from $23.00 to $28.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 10th. Finally, Truist Financial raised their price objective on agilon health from $30.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.71.

agilon health Company Profile

(Get Rating)

agilon health, inc. offers healthcare services for seniors through primary care physicians in the communities of the United States. As of December 31, 2021, it served approximately 238,000 senior members, which included 186,300 medicare advantage members and 51,700 medicare fee-for-service beneficiaries.

