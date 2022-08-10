Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 3,362 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Glaukos Stock Down 4.3 %

NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.

Institutional Trading of Glaukos

About Glaukos

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,215,765 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $301,575,000 after buying an additional 99,170 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 513.3% in the 2nd quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 900,108 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $40,883,000 after buying an additional 753,348 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Glaukos by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 758,321 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $33,699,000 after buying an additional 10,404 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Glaukos in the 4th quarter worth about $29,779,000. Finally, Riverbridge Partners LLC boosted its stake in Glaukos by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Riverbridge Partners LLC now owns 641,974 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $29,158,000 after purchasing an additional 8,523 shares in the last quarter. 92.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.

