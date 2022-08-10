Gilbert H. Kliman Sells 3,362 Shares of Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS) Stock

Glaukos Co. (NYSE:GKOS – Get Rating) Director Gilbert H. Kliman sold 3,362 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $53.01, for a total transaction of $178,219.62. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,305 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,447,438.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.
Glaukos Stock Down 4.3 %
NYSE:GKOS opened at $50.07 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $47.64 and its 200-day moving average price is $50.26. The company has a market capitalization of $2.37 billion, a PE ratio of -42.08 and a beta of 1.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 6.78 and a quick ratio of 6.38. Glaukos Co. has a 1-year low of $33.33 and a 1-year high of $64.49.
Analyst Ratings Changes
GKOS has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded shares of Glaukos from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $40.00 to $60.00 in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Citigroup boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $49.00 to $54.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 4th. Finally, BTIG Research boosted their price objective on shares of Glaukos from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research report on Monday, April 18th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.38.
Institutional Trading of Glaukos
About Glaukos
Glaukos Corporation, an ophthalmic medical technology and pharmaceutical company, focuses on the development of novel therapies for the treatment of glaucoma, corneal disorders, and retinal diseases. It offers iStent, iStent inject, iStent inject W micro-bypass stents that enhance aqueous humor outflow inserted in cataract surgery to treat mild-to-moderate open-angle glaucoma.
Further Reading
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Glaukos (GKOS)
- Are 3M, Honeywell, GE Buys After Quarterly Reports?
- Is Sofi Financial Stock Finally Ready to Pay Off for Investors?
- This Defense Stock Has Bullish Fundamentals AND Technicals
- CVS and Walgreens Show Why Investment Objectives Matter
- Are Medtronic And Intuitive Surgical Poised For Big Growth?
Receive News & Ratings for Glaukos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Glaukos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.