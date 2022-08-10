Jay Farner Purchases 20,700 Shares of Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT) Stock

Rocket Companies, Inc. (NYSE:RKT – Get Rating) CEO Jay Farner purchased 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, with a total value of $198,720.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,527,907 shares in the company, valued at $33,867,907.20. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

Jay Farner also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 5th, Jay Farner purchased 20,600 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.68 per share, with a total value of $199,408.00.

On Wednesday, August 3rd, Jay Farner purchased 19,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $10.24 per share, with a total value of $199,680.00.

On Monday, August 1st, Jay Farner purchased 20,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.72 per share, with a total value of $199,260.00.

On Friday, July 29th, Jay Farner acquired 21,000 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.49 per share, with a total value of $199,290.00.

On Wednesday, July 27th, Jay Farner acquired 21,500 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.28 per share, with a total value of $199,520.00.

On Monday, July 25th, Jay Farner acquired 20,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.54 per share, with a total value of $199,386.00.

On Friday, July 22nd, Jay Farner acquired 20,700 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.64 per share, with a total value of $199,548.00.

On Wednesday, July 20th, Jay Farner acquired 21,300 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.40 per share, with a total value of $200,220.00.

On Monday, July 18th, Jay Farner acquired 21,900 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $9.11 per share, with a total value of $199,509.00.

On Friday, July 15th, Jay Farner purchased 22,400 shares of Rocket Companies stock. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.91 per share, with a total value of $199,584.00.

Rocket Companies Price Performance

RKT stock opened at $9.63 on Wednesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $8.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $9.88. Rocket Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $6.27 and a 12-month high of $19.55. The company has a current ratio of 14.97, a quick ratio of 13.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The company has a market cap of $18.97 billion, a PE ratio of 7.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.04 and a beta of 1.72.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Rocket Companies ( NYSE:RKT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 4th. The company reported ($0.03) EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.05). The company had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.53 billion. Rocket Companies had a return on equity of 19.79% and a net margin of 1.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 47.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. As a group, research analysts predict that Rocket Companies, Inc. will post 0.25 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 4.8% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 10,789,221 shares of the company’s stock worth $119,975,000 after purchasing an additional 490,407 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 29.0% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 10,028,437 shares of the company’s stock worth $111,517,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252,066 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 2.7% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,684,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $74,328,000 after purchasing an additional 178,545 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 11.3% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,395,785 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,001,000 after acquiring an additional 548,077 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Companies by 378.7% in the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 2,357,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,211,000 after acquiring an additional 1,864,700 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 3.71% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have weighed in on RKT. Wedbush dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 and set a “na” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, May 17th. Barclays dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $7.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Argus downgraded Rocket Companies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 31st. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price target on Rocket Companies to $9.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company raised Rocket Companies from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $10.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Rocket Companies presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $10.42.

About Rocket Companies

Rocket Companies, Inc engages in the tech-driven real estate, mortgage, and e-Commerce businesses in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments, Direct to Consumer and Partner Network. The company's solutions include Rocket Mortgage, a mortgage lender; Amrock that provides title insurance, property valuation, and settlement services; Rocket Homes, a home search platform and real estate agent referral network, which offers technology-enabled services to support the home buying and selling experience; Rocket Auto, an automotive retail marketplace that provides centralized and virtual car sales support to online car purchasing platforms; and Rocket Loans, an online-based personal loans business.

Further Reading

