WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC) Major Shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green Acquires 100,000 Shares

WESCO International, Inc. (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) major shareholder Equity Investors Vii L. Green bought 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 8th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $133.96 per share, with a total value of $13,396,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 3,412,258 shares in the company, valued at approximately $457,106,081.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Large shareholders that own at least 10% of a company’s stock are required to disclose their transactions with the SEC.

WESCO International Stock Down 0.5 %

WESCO International stock opened at $132.57 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of $6.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.97, a PEG ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 2.15. The company has a current ratio of 2.11, a quick ratio of 1.23 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22. WESCO International, Inc. has a 12 month low of $99.00 and a 12 month high of $144.43. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $117.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $121.81.

WESCO International (NYSE:WCC – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 4th. The technology company reported $4.19 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.81 by $0.38. The business had revenue of $5.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.31 billion. WESCO International had a return on equity of 19.75% and a net margin of 3.45%. WESCO International’s revenue was up 19.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.64 EPS. Equities analysts predict that WESCO International, Inc. will post 16.1 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WESCO International announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock buyback program on Wednesday, June 1st that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the technology company to buy up to 14.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically a sign that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Assetmark Inc. boosted its stake in shares of WESCO International by 167.2% in the 2nd quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 358 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 224 shares during the last quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank bought a new position in WESCO International in the fourth quarter valued at about $171,000. Origin Asset Management LLP bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $211,000. Quent Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 4th quarter valued at about $213,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of WESCO International during the 2nd quarter valued at about $206,000. Institutional investors own 92.83% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com lowered WESCO International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 21st. KeyCorp upped their price target on shares of WESCO International from $150.00 to $155.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, August 5th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $163.75.

WESCO International, Inc provides business-to-business distribution, logistics services, and supply chain solutions in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Electrical & Electronic Solutions (EES), Communications & Security Solutions (CSS), and Utility and Broadband Solutions (UBS).

