Frederick R. Nance Sells 2,600 Shares of RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM) Stock

RPM International Inc. (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) Director Frederick R. Nance sold 2,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.24, for a total transaction of $232,024.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 9,049 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $807,532.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

RPM International Stock Performance

RPM International stock opened at $88.24 on Wednesday. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $83.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $84.13. RPM International Inc. has a 1-year low of $74.56 and a 1-year high of $101.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.56 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The stock has a market cap of $11.38 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.22 and a beta of 0.96.

RPM International (NYSE:RPM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $1.42 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.44 by ($0.02). RPM International had a net margin of 7.33% and a return on equity of 25.57%. The firm had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.96 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.28 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 13.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts expect that RPM International Inc. will post 4.31 EPS for the current year.

RPM International Dividend Announcement

Hedge Funds Weigh In On RPM International

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 29th. Investors of record on Friday, July 15th were given a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, July 14th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.81%. RPM International’s payout ratio is currently 42.22%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Huntington National Bank boosted its position in shares of RPM International by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 14,824 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 123 shares during the period. CENTRAL TRUST Co lifted its holdings in RPM International by 10.6% during the 4th quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 1,374 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $139,000 after buying an additional 132 shares in the last quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in RPM International by 11.5% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 1,450 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $133,000 after buying an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 6.6% in the 1st quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,246 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $264,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aurora Investment Counsel raised its holdings in shares of RPM International by 1.7% in the 1st quarter. Aurora Investment Counsel now owns 14,703 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $1,197,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.96% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages have weighed in on RPM. StockNews.com downgraded shares of RPM International from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Bank of America reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $90.00 to $78.00 and set an “underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 13th. Credit Suisse Group assumed coverage on shares of RPM International in a research report on Monday, June 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $95.00 price target for the company. TheStreet upgraded shares of RPM International from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Monday, July 25th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reduced their price target on shares of RPM International from $115.00 to $111.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $96.75.

RPM International Company Profile

RPM International Inc manufactures, markets, and sells specialty chemicals for the industrial, specialty, and consumer markets worldwide. It offers waterproofing, coatings, and institutional roofing systems; air barriers, tapes, and foams; residential home weatherization systems; roofing and building maintenance and related services; sealing and bonding, and subfloor preparation, flooring, and in-plant glazing solutions; solutions for fire stopping and intumescent steel coating, and the manufacturing industry; rolled asphalt roofing materials and chemical admixtures; concrete and masonry admixtures, concrete fibers, curing and sealing compounds, structural grouts and mortars, epoxy adhesives, injection resins, polyurethane foams, floor hardeners and toppings, joint fillers, industrial and architectural coatings, decorative color/stains/stamps, and restoration materials; and insulated building cladding materials and concrete form wall systems.

Featured Stories

