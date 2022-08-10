Howard I. Ungerleider Buys 20,000 Shares of Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD) Stock

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:KD – Get Rating) Director Howard I. Ungerleider acquired 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, August 5th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $10.59 per share, with a total value of $211,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 50,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $533,619.51. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink.

Kyndryl Trading Down 4.7 %

NYSE KD opened at $10.89 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $10.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $12.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.16, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.27. Kyndryl Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $9.10 and a 52 week high of $52.00.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Kyndryl

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $471,000. Bank of America Corp DE bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $17,905,000. abrdn plc bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,014,000. Cacti Asset Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Kyndryl by 55.4% during the 1st quarter. Cacti Asset Management LLC now owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock worth $69,000 after purchasing an additional 1,840 shares in the last quarter. Finally, DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in shares of Kyndryl during the 4th quarter worth approximately $412,000. Institutional investors own 44.48% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

About Kyndryl

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Kyndryl in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective for the company.

Kyndryl Holdings, Inc operates as a technology services company and IT infrastructure services provider worldwide. The company offers cloud services; core enterprise and cloud services; application, data, and artificial intelligence services; digital workplace services; security and resiliency services; and network services and edge services.

