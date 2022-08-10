Insider Buying: Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW) Director Acquires 32,400 Shares of Stock

Calfrac Well Services Ltd. (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) Director Charles Pellerin bought 32,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was bought at an average price of C$4.57 per share, with a total value of C$148,068.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 242,400 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,768.

Calfrac Well Services Stock Performance

TSE CFW opened at C$4.58 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of C$176.08 million and a PE ratio of -2.11. The company has a current ratio of 1.90, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 143.97. Calfrac Well Services Ltd. has a twelve month low of C$2.75 and a twelve month high of C$6.45. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of C$4.67 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$4.86.

Get Calfrac Well Services alerts:

Calfrac Well Services (TSE:CFW – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 28th. The company reported C($0.18) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of C($0.18). The firm had revenue of C$318.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of C$316.30 million. Equities analysts anticipate that Calfrac Well Services Ltd. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

About Calfrac Well Services

CFW has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th. Raymond James dropped their target price on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.75 to C$5.50 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$5.50 to C$7.00 and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, ATB Capital increased their price target on Calfrac Well Services from C$7.00 to C$8.00 in a report on Friday, July 29th.

(Get Rating)

Calfrac Well Services Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, provides specialized oilfield services in Canada, the United States, and Argentina. It offers hydraulic fracturing, coiled tubing, cementing, and other well stimulation services, as well as pressure pumping services to oil and natural gas industries.

