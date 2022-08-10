Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.

Separately, TheStreet cut Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.

PBPB opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Sei Investments Co. lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 21.1% during the 1st quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 18,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $123,000 after purchasing an additional 3,200 shares during the last quarter. Stephens Inc. AR lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 42.1% during the 4th quarter. Stephens Inc. AR now owns 25,185 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 7,462 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Boston Partners now owns 55,973 shares of the company’s stock worth $312,000 after purchasing an additional 6,816 shares during the last quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 134.8% during the 4th quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 95,110 shares of the company’s stock worth $531,000 after purchasing an additional 54,610 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Potbelly by 5.0% during the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 102,728 shares of the company’s stock worth $688,000 after purchasing an additional 4,852 shares during the last quarter. 52.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.

