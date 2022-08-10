Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Potbelly (NASDAQ:PBPB – Get Rating) in a research report released on Tuesday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the stock.
Separately, TheStreet cut Potbelly from a c- rating to a d+ rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 24th.
Potbelly Stock Up 0.9 %
PBPB opened at $5.45 on Tuesday. Potbelly has a 12-month low of $4.83 and a 12-month high of $7.41. The stock has a market cap of $157.28 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -12.11 and a beta of 1.18. The business has a 50 day moving average of $5.33 and a 200-day moving average of $5.72.
Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns, operates, and franchises Potbelly sandwich shops. As of December 26, 2021, it had 443 shops in 33 states and the District of Columbia, which included 397 shops and 46 franchisees operated shops. The company was formerly known as Potbelly Sandwich Works, Inc and changed its name to Potbelly Corporation in 2002.
