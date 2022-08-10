Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN) Insider Buys A$192,000.00 in Stock

Genmin Limited (ASX:GEN – Get Rating) insider Giuseppe (Joe) Ariti acquired 4,800,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 4th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of A$0.04 ($0.03) per share, for a total transaction of A$192,000.00 ($134,265.73).

Genmin Stock Performance

The company has a quick ratio of 7.53, a current ratio of 7.97 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Get Genmin alerts:

About Genmin

(Get Rating)

Further Reading

Genmin Limited, an exploration and development company, produces iron ores in Africa. It holds 100% interests in three projects, which includes six exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 5,270 square kilometers located in Gabon, central West Africa. The company was incorporated in 2010 and is based in Perth, Australia.

Receive News & Ratings for Genmin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Genmin and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.