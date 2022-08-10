Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL) Receives Consensus Rating of “Hold” from Brokerages

Shares of Real Matters Inc. (TSE:REAL – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the nine brokerages that are covering the firm, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating on the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is C$6.99.

Several analysts have issued reports on REAL shares. ATB Capital cut their target price on Real Matters from C$11.50 to C$10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Cormark reduced their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$5.15 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 25th. Raymond James decreased their target price on shares of Real Matters from C$10.00 to C$6.50 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 29th. TD Securities cut their price target on shares of Real Matters from C$6.00 to C$5.50 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, July 29th. Finally, National Bankshares decreased their price objective on Real Matters from C$8.00 to C$6.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 26th.

Get Real Matters alerts:

Real Matters Price Performance

REAL opened at C$5.67 on Wednesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.93, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.73. The stock has a market capitalization of C$412.67 million and a P/E ratio of 17.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.35 and a 200-day moving average price of C$5.37. Real Matters has a 12-month low of C$4.18 and a 12-month high of C$13.12.

About Real Matters

Real Matters Inc provides technology and network management solutions to mortgage lending and insurance industries in Canada and the United States. It offers residential mortgage appraisals for purchase, refinance, and home equity and default transactions under the Solidifi brand to the mortgage lending industry; and insurance inspection services to property and casualty insurers under the iv3 brand.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Real Matters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Real Matters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.