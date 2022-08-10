Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS) Receives Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from Brokerages

Marston’s PLC (LON:MARS – Get Rating) has been assigned an average rating of “Moderate Buy” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is GBX 93 ($1.12).

MARS has been the subject of several analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their price target on shares of Marston’s from GBX 60 ($0.72) to GBX 50 ($0.60) and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, July 28th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 120 ($1.45) target price on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Finally, Shore Capital reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Marston’s in a research report on Wednesday, July 27th.

In other Marston’s news, insider William Rucker acquired 200,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 57 ($0.69) per share, with a total value of £114,000 ($137,747.70).

Shares of MARS opened at GBX 45.06 ($0.54) on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of £285.75 million and a P/E ratio of -16.05. The company has a quick ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 395.24. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 50.52 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 66.38. Marston’s has a twelve month low of GBX 43 ($0.52) and a twelve month high of GBX 88.45 ($1.07).

Marston's PLC operates managed, franchised, tenanted, and leased pubs, bars, restaurants, and accommodations in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through approximately 1,500 bars and pubs; and approximately 1,836 rooms. It is also involved in the property management; telecommunications; and insurance businesses.

