Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC) Given Average Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of Copper Mountain Mining Co. (TSE:CMMC – Get Rating) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten ratings firms that are presently covering the stock, MarketBeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12 month price objective among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is C$2.98.

A number of research analysts have commented on the stock. TD Securities cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.25 to C$2.75 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. CIBC cut their target price on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$2.90 to C$2.50 in a research report on Tuesday, August 2nd. Cormark cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$4.25 to C$3.50 and set a “na” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price objective on shares of Copper Mountain Mining from C$3.75 to C$3.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 26th. Finally, National Bankshares downgraded shares of Copper Mountain Mining from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from C$2.75 to C$2.25 in a research report on Tuesday, July 19th.

TSE CMMC opened at C$1.59 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 75.83, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.59. The company has a market capitalization of C$339.93 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.23. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is C$1.85 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is C$2.84. Copper Mountain Mining has a one year low of C$1.23 and a one year high of C$4.38.

In related news, insider Zeta Resources Limited sold 262,600 shares of Copper Mountain Mining stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$2.04, for a total value of C$536,360.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 35,899,745 shares in the company, valued at approximately C$73,325,229.16.

Copper Mountain Mining Corporation operates as a mining company in Canada. The company explores for copper, gold, and silver deposits. Its flagship asset is the Copper Mountain mine that comprise 138 crown granted mineral claims, 149 located mineral claims, 14 mining leases, and 12 fee simple properties covering an area of 6,702 hectares located to the south of Princeton, British Columbia.

