Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF) Insider Peter Done Acquires 60,000 Shares of Stock

Centuria Office REIT (ASX:COF – Get Rating) insider Peter Done acquired 60,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 4th. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$1.69 ($1.18) per share, for a total transaction of A$101,100.00 ($70,699.30).

Peter Done also recently made the following trade(s):

On Tuesday, May 17th, Peter Done acquired 35,000 shares of Centuria Office REIT stock. The stock was purchased at an average price of A$2.04 ($1.43) per share, for a total transaction of A$71,400.00 ($49,930.07).

Centuria Office REIT Price Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 57.70, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a current ratio of 0.68.

Centuria Office REIT Increases Dividend

Centuria Office REIT Company Profile

The business also recently declared a Final dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 4th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 4th were issued a dividend of $0.042 per share. This is an increase from Centuria Office REIT’s previous Final dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 28th. This represents a yield of 2.4%. Centuria Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is 85.00%.

COF is Australia's largest ASX listed pure play office REIT and is included in the S&P/ASX300 Index. COF owns a portfolio of high quality assets situated in core office markets throughout Australia. COF is overseen by a hands-on, active manager and provides investors with income and the opportunity for capital growth from a pure play portfolio of high-quality Australian office assets.

