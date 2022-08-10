Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen Sells 50,000 Shares

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 50,000 shares of Grande Portage Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,344.94.
Grande Portage Resources Stock Down 1.4 %
Shares of CVE GPG opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.
Grande Portage Resources Company Profile
