Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen Sells 50,000 Shares

Grande Portage Resources Ltd. (CVE:GPG – Get Rating) Senior Officer Ian Mcculloch Klassen sold 50,000 shares of Grande Portage Resources stock in a transaction on Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$0.39, for a total transaction of C$19,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,839,346 shares in the company, valued at C$1,107,344.94.

Grande Portage Resources Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of CVE GPG opened at C$0.37 on Wednesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is C$0.29 and its 200 day moving average is C$0.40. The company has a market cap of C$39.29 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -30.42. Grande Portage Resources Ltd. has a 52 week low of C$0.19 and a 52 week high of C$0.69.

Grande Portage Resources Company Profile

Grande Portage Resources Ltd., an exploration stage company, engages in the exploration and development of natural resource properties in the United States and Canada. It primarily explores for gold deposits. The company holds 100% interest in the Herbert gold property consisting of 91 unpatented mining claims covering an area of approximately 1,881 acres located in north of Juneau, Alaska.

