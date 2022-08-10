Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,526,761.
Charles Noel O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):
- On Thursday, August 4th, Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$15,400.00.
Hemisphere Energy Price Performance
Shares of CVE:HME opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$158.18 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48.
About Hemisphere Energy
Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.
