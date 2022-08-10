Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan Sells 20,000 Shares of Stock

Hemisphere Energy Co. (CVE:HME – Get Rating) Director Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 20,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.51, for a total value of C$30,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 1,011,100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately C$1,526,761.

Charles Noel O’sullivan also recently made the following trade(s):

Get Hemisphere Energy alerts:

On Thursday, August 4th, Charles Noel O’sullivan sold 10,000 shares of Hemisphere Energy stock. The shares were sold at an average price of C$1.54, for a total value of C$15,400.00.

Hemisphere Energy Price Performance

Shares of CVE:HME opened at C$1.56 on Wednesday. The company has a market cap of C$158.18 million and a P/E ratio of 17.33. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 0.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 48.91. Hemisphere Energy Co. has a 52 week low of C$0.76 and a 52 week high of C$1.98. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$1.61 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$1.48.

About Hemisphere Energy

Hemisphere Energy ( CVE:HME Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 18th. The company reported C$0.05 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of C$22.86 million during the quarter. Equities research analysts forecast that Hemisphere Energy Co. will post 4.8900001 EPS for the current year.

(Get Rating)

Hemisphere Energy Corporation acquires, explores for, develops, and produces petroleum and natural gas interests in Canada. It primarily owns a 100% working interest in 9,440 net acres of land in the Atlee Buffalo property located in southeastern Alberta; and a land position of 7,009 net acres in the Jenner property situated in southeastern Alberta.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Hemisphere Energy Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hemisphere Energy and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.