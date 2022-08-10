John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Insider Steven R. Pruchansky Sells 2,374 Shares of Stock

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) insider Steven R. Pruchansky sold 2,374 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.20, for a total transaction of $45,580.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,392. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:HPF opened at $19.12 on Wednesday. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $16.74 and a twelve month high of $22.93. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $18.05 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $18.29.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 11th will be given a dividend of $0.123 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 10th. This represents a $1.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.72%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 15.3% in the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 187,030 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,559,000 after acquiring an additional 24,809 shares during the period. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 6.1% in the second quarter. Koshinski Asset Management Inc. now owns 77,577 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,395,000 after acquiring an additional 4,460 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 73,283 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,530,000 after acquiring an additional 2,385 shares during the period. Wolverine Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 507.4% in the first quarter. Wolverine Asset Management LLC now owns 38,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $726,000 after acquiring an additional 31,893 shares during the period. Finally, Shaker Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the first quarter valued at approximately $585,000.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a closed ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. The fund invests in the fixed income markets of the United States. It seeks to invest in securities of companies operating across diversified sectors.

