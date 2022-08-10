LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL) Director Famous P. Rhodes Acquires 6,635 Shares of Stock

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) Director Famous P. Rhodes purchased 6,635 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 8th. The shares were bought at an average price of $9.86 per share, for a total transaction of $65,421.10. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 31,625 shares in the company, valued at $311,822.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link.

Shares of NYSE LL opened at $9.41 on Wednesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $10.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $12.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 1.58 and a quick ratio of 0.13. LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. has a 1-year low of $8.65 and a 1-year high of $22.07. The company has a market cap of $276.06 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.69 and a beta of 2.14.

LL Flooring (NYSE:LL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 3rd. The specialty retailer reported $0.13 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.23 by ($0.10). LL Flooring had a net margin of 2.26% and a return on equity of 9.69%. The business had revenue of $298.96 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.00 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.41 EPS. The company’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts forecast that LL Flooring Holdings, Inc. will post 0.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Separately, StockNews.com downgraded LL Flooring from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 5th.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in LL. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 21.8% in the 1st quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 1,176,450 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $16,494,000 after purchasing an additional 210,283 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.5% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 908,846 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $12,743,000 after purchasing an additional 71,461 shares during the period. Royce & Associates LP boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 8.2% in the 4th quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 779,327 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $13,303,000 after purchasing an additional 59,100 shares during the period. First Eagle Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 123.0% in the 1st quarter. First Eagle Investment Management LLC now owns 88,120 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,235,000 after purchasing an additional 48,610 shares during the period. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its position in shares of LL Flooring by 112.7% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 91,345 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 48,396 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 86.33% of the company’s stock.

LL Flooring Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer of hard-surface flooring, and hard-surface flooring enhancements and accessories. The company offers hardwood species; waterproof vinyl plank, engineered hardwood, laminate, bamboo, porcelain tile, and cork products; and flooring enhancements and accessories, including moldings, underlayment, adhesives, and tools under the Bellawood and Coreluxe brand names.

