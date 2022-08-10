Alteryx (NYSE:AYX) Given New $75.00 Price Target at Cowen

Alteryx (NYSE:AYX – Get Rating) had its target price boosted by Cowen to $75.00 in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Stock Target Advisor reports.

AYX has been the topic of a number of other reports. Loop Capital lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $60.00 to $67.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Needham & Company LLC cut their price objective on Alteryx from $86.00 to $57.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 29th. Piper Sandler lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $55.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an overweight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Cowen lifted their price objective on Alteryx from $75.00 to $90.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Alteryx from $73.00 to $79.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 3rd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $79.20.

Alteryx stock opened at $63.18 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $4.31 billion, a PE ratio of -13.92 and a beta of 0.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.61. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $51.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $58.03. Alteryx has a 12-month low of $43.45 and a 12-month high of $81.30.

Alteryx ( NYSE:AYX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 2nd. The company reported ($0.46) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.60) by $0.14. Alteryx had a negative return on equity of 75.48% and a negative net margin of 48.42%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned ($0.49) EPS. As a group, analysts expect that Alteryx will post -2.75 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of AYX. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 11.9% during the fourth quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 42,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,546,000 after purchasing an additional 4,471 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 7.3% during the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 25,529 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,545,000 after purchasing an additional 1,744 shares during the period. DekaBank Deutsche Girozentrale acquired a new position in shares of Alteryx during the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,828,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 20.4% during the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 167,668 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,144,000 after purchasing an additional 28,431 shares during the period. Finally, Nisa Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alteryx by 31,400.0% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,798,000 after purchasing an additional 31,400 shares during the period. 71.04% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Alteryx, Inc operates in analytic process automation business in the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Latin America, and internationally. The company's analytics platform enables organizations to enhance business outcomes and the productivity of their business analysts, data scientists, citizen data scientists, and data engineers.

